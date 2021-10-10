BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,132,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92,263 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.88% of Hawaiian worth $198,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.24. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.81) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

