BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,090,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,077 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.67% of NETGEAR worth $195,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTGR. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter valued at $1,434,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 8.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 37.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 78,790 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 24.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 9.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Heidi Cormack sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $195,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $890,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,881 shares of company stock worth $3,057,581 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NETGEAR stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.77.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $308.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

