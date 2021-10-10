BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,718,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.50% of WesBanco worth $203,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 3.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $272,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 45.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares during the period. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSBC. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $39.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

