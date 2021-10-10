BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,425 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.12% of Axonics worth $189,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 40.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $63.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.48. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 0.08. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AXNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.