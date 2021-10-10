BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 48.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.76% of bluebird bio worth $188,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after buying an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,033,000 after buying an additional 37,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 71.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after buying an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

