BlackRock Inc. Has $189.37 Million Stock Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.98% of Lazard worth $189,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAZ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the second quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lazard by 223.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Lazard during the first quarter valued at $140,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lazard news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LAZ opened at $49.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

