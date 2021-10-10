BlackRock Inc. Has $195.26 Million Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,771,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 225,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.29% of Dril-Quip worth $195,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.06.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.06.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

