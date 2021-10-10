BlackRock Inc. Has $195.71 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.51% of Ferrari worth $195,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ferrari by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Ferrari by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $212.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.29 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.