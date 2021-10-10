BlackRock Inc. Has $196.02 Million Holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 288.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.44% of Fisker worth $196,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fisker by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $13.55 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fisker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.08.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

