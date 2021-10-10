BlackRock Inc. Has $198.39 Million Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,177,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.70% of BancFirst worth $198,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,617,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BancFirst by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BancFirst alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANF opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.40. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.