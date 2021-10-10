BlackRock Inc. Has $201.43 Million Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.40% of FB Financial worth $201,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,701,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $40.93. FB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

