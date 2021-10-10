BlackRock Inc. Has $202.08 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.25% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $202,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2,416.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,802 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 543.8% during the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 948,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 801,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,563,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 68.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

