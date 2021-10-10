BlackRock Inc. Has $203.76 Million Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,766 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Safehold worth $203,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 10.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safehold by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 713,238 shares of company stock worth $53,999,735 and sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Safehold stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.99 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40 and a beta of -0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.82.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.