BlackRock Inc. Has $204.12 Million Stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.26% of MarineMax worth $204,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MarineMax by 6,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

HZO opened at $49.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $666.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HZO shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

