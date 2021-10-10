BlackRock Inc. Has $205.95 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.85% of Qurate Retail worth $205,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the second quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $10.31 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

