BlackRock Inc. Has $207.29 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140,142 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.26% of Axcelis Technologies worth $207,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 4,978 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $219,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

