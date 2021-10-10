BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,681,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,840 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.33% of Prothena worth $189,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Prothena by 22,878.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,650,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 316,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares in the company, valued at $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,145 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $71.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. The business had revenue of $60.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.14 million. Research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRTA shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Fox-Davies Capital started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America raised Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

