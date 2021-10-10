BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,831,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 137,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.38% of CryoLife worth $194,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in CryoLife in the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 54.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 8.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,508,000 after buying an additional 74,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CryoLife by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 55,102 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRY opened at $21.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.22 and a beta of 1.52. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.00 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other CryoLife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

