BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,184,924 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184,924 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.72% of Hostess Brands worth $206,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 154,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 38,310 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 57.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 103,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at about $183,000.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

