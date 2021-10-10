BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.14% of US Ecology worth $190,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 419,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ECOL opened at $31.06 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
US Ecology Company Profile
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
