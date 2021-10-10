BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.14% of US Ecology worth $190,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,830 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 806,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,262,000 after acquiring an additional 29,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,512,000 after acquiring an additional 419,016 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 551,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,826,000 after acquiring an additional 28,406 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECOL opened at $31.06 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.70 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

