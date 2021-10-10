BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,697,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 130,603 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.46% of MGE Energy worth $200,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MGE Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,966,000 after buying an additional 215,433 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 26.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 945,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,387,000 after purchasing an additional 198,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,744,000 after purchasing an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 491.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $74.51 on Friday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.00 and a 1-year high of $82.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $130.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee purchased 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

