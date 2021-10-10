BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 169,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 17.69% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $196,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $122.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

