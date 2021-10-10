BlackRock Inc. Sells 127,059 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,928,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.67% of AZZ worth $203,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AZZ by 2,820.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 42,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 97.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 24.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 4.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 237,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.54. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

