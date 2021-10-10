BlackRock Inc. Sells 158,908 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,151,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 158,908 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.89% of CTS worth $191,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. FMR LLC lifted its position in CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 94,428 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CTS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CTS by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CTS by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CTS by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.69.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. CTS had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $129.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.