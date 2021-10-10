BlackRock Inc. Sells 185,456 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 185,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.05% of Armstrong World Industries worth $206,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AWI opened at $97.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.11.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

