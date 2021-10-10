BlackRock Inc. Sells 288,076 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288,076 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.80% of Extreme Networks worth $194,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,351,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $3,366,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,458,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,508,000 after buying an additional 365,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.90 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.