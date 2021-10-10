BlackRock Inc. Sells 343,898 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,898 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.24% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $207,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.65. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

