BlackRock Inc. Sells 454,591 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,506,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 454,591 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.23% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $191,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 180,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 50,677 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 804,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2,039.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.