BlackRock Inc. Sells 4,556 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,602,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.58% of Premier worth $194,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Premier by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Premier by 650.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Premier by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Premier by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet raised Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

In other Premier news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINC opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.73. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

