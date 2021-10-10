BlackRock Inc. Sells 535,991 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,904,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.22% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $208,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSIG. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 172,972 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,752,000 after buying an additional 86,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of BSIG opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $133.30 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

