BlackRock Inc. Sells 70,710 Shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,856,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.61% of Veeco Instruments worth $188,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,529,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 434,802 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after buying an additional 117,662 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after buying an additional 88,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 72,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

VECO opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 125.72 and a beta of 1.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VECO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

