BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,063 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,532,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 79,063 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.59% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $200,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

SASR opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.17. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

