BlackRock Inc. Sells 936,709 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,098,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 936,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.88% of CoreCivic worth $199,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,843,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,650,000 after purchasing an additional 387,943 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter worth $34,157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,927,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,443,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.09 million. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. CoreCivic’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

