BlackRock Inc. Sells 98,383 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,146,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Liberty Broadband worth $192,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,354,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 419,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $165.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.12. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

