BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512,916 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.74% of Columbia Property Trust worth $194,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXP opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

