BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,333 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.72% of Inter Parfums worth $198,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

IPAR opened at $78.00 on Friday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $80.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.54.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

