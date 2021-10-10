BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.08% of USANA Health Sciences worth $191,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 378.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 35.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 11.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.17. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $336.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on USNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

