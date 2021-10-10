BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,449 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.44% of CorVel worth $203,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CorVel by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $170.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Macino sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $500,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,755 shares of company stock worth $6,271,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

