BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,060 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.08% of Playtika worth $203,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Playtika by 1,056.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Playtika alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.17. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $659.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.31 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.