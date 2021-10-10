BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $956.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.50.

BLK traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $844.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,180. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $896.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $863.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.0% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.8% during the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

