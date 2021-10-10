Blank Wallet Trading 66.1% Higher Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 66.1% against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a market cap of $12.11 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00134220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,156.29 or 1.00117446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.26 or 0.06411610 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

