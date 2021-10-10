BlockMesh Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week (BMH)

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. BlockMesh has a market capitalization of $62,527.35 and approximately $655.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.40 or 0.00224813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00098705 BTC.

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (CRYPTO:BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockMesh’s official website is www.blockmesh.io . The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

