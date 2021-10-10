Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 2,587.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

