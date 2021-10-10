Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 1,752.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 385,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 364,862 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.43% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 85.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 52.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at $204,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.54.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.