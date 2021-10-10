Blox Market Cap Reaches $96.34 Million (CDT)

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Blox has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One Blox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0963 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blox has a market capitalization of $96.34 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00048930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00225367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00100259 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox (CDT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blox’s official website is www.bloxstaking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blox is an operating system for blockchain-based assets, it has the goal of making handling and trading easy and accessible for both new and experienced users in the cryptoshpere. The Blox's ecosystem includes three synergistic components: Software-as-a-Service (Saas), Social Networking and the Marketplace. SaaS: Blox provides analytics that gives users deep insight into the performance of their investments and helps them make data-driven decisions. Social Network: Blox provides social trading features that remove barriers for new and existing crypto users by letting them follow and copy-trade top investors. Marketplace: Blox's marketplace is built around opportunity discovery and streamlined trading UX with features like real-time social trading signals, an ICO dashboard, trending assets, real-time market price tables and 3rd party integration. Every action within the Blox platform requires the user to pay a fee which is paid in the CDT token, an Ethereum-based token Every user who facilitates the use of a feature which in turn gives financial value will be entitled to a payment, creating a creator-consumer relationship between users in the system. “

Buying and Selling Blox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

