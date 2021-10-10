Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,013 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 477.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $155.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.05.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,181 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,417. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.