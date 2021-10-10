Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 47,561 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 256.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,561 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 109,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,266,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after buying an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 197,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

GO opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,633.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $896,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,870 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

