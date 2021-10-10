Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 10.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,844,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3,797.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 111.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after purchasing an additional 238,867 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $47.73.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $167,618.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,935.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Melin sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $103,013.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,266 shares of company stock worth $4,003,298 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.43.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

