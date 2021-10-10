Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 36,880 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $8,113,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 88,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.