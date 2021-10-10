Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 21,474 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 982.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of GH stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $126.57. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.66 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

